Third human West Nile Virus case confirmed in Utah County 

UTAH COUNTY, Utah – The Utah County Health Department has confirmed a third human case of West Nile Virus in Utah County.

Public health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to avoid West Nile exposure.

Protect yourself with the Mosquito Prevention “Ds”:

DRAIN standing water. Remove items that can collect standing water such as tires, buckets, unused flower pots, toys, etc.

DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outside

DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outside

DEFEND yourself by using insect repellent with DEET

DOOR and window screens should be in good working condition

DISTRICT personnel are available to address mosquito concerns. Call 801-851-7637 or fill out a service request form online here

“While this is not the first case of West Nile Virus in Utah County, this is should serve as a reminder to all residents to take steps to prevent mosquitoes and West Nile Virus The importance of using insect repellent with DEET can not be overstated,” UCHD Public Information Officer Aislynn Tolman-Hill said. “It is also important for residents to be aware of the free services provided by the Health Department’s Mosquito Abatement District. They are a great resource available to residents in Utah County. Residents are encouraged to contact them with mosquito concerns.”

West Nile Virus can cause mild to severe illness and many people may not even know they have been infected.

It is estimated less than 1% of people infected with WNV will develop severe infection, which can result in debilitating long-term complications or death.

Symptoms of WNV appear within 3 to 14 days and include fever, headache and body aches.

Severe infections may include high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors and convulsions.

More: Click here to get complete West Nile Virus information from the Utah Dept. of Health.