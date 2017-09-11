Teen arrested in stabbing in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A 15-year-old girl faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with a stabbing in Brigham City on Saturday.

Officers working at Brigham City’s “Peach Days” festival were notified of a stabbing near 100 W Forest St. Police said the victim, a 14-year-old girl, suffered a small stab wound in her back.

After interviewing the victim and other witnesses, police said they learned the 14-year-old allegedly confronted and punched her 15-year-old ex-girlfriend.

“The 15 year-old’s current girlfriend then stabbed the 14 year-old with a small pocket knife and fled the area,” according to Brigham City Police.

Police said they found the 15-year-old suspect a couple of blocks away and took her into custody.

“The knife that was thrown into some bushes in the area was also recovered,” a statement from police said.

The 15-year-old stabbing suspect was taken to Cache Valley Youth Center. The 14-year-old victim could also face charges for her part in the original assault, police said.