Police in California seek help locating missing woman who may be in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities in Alpine County, California are asking the public for help locating a missing woman who may have traveled to Utah.

Meale Thoeung was reported missing September 7 and was last seen in the Heenan Lake area of Alpine County around 4 p.m.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office tells Fox 13 that Thoeung may have extended family in Utah and “expressed interest in trying to get there before she went missing.”

Thoeung is described as a Cambodian female who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has long black, curly hair and brown eyes.

Thoeung has tattoos on her arms, collar-bone and calf.

The woman was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown cowboy boots and a multi-colored baseball hat that says “CALI” with a California bear logo.

Anyone who sees Thoeung or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to Call the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office at 530-694-2231.