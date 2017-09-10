Cowboy Fire sparked by wind turbine burning on 1,592 acres near Evanston

EVANSTON, Wyo. — The Cowboy Fire is burning on an estimated 1,592 acres northeast of Evanston, and as of Sunday the blaze is 50% contained.

Fire and ambulance personnel in Uinta County, Wyoming say the fire began Saturday afternoon after a wind turbine caught fire and the flames spread to the sage brush.

County Fire Warden Eric Quinney said crews made progress Sunday as they worked to get around 18 miles of fire line. Air crews made retardant drops Saturday, but no air resources were utilized Sunday.

The blaze has burned about 1,592 acres, 734 acres of which are BLM land while the rest is private property.

It is not clear what caused the wind turbine to ignite.