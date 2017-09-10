3 Questions with Bob Evans: Alex Boye and Troy Williams on the impact of LOVELOUD Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The LOVELOUD Fest is now history, and it brought together two groups of people who would not normally have gotten together.

The LGBTQ community and active Latter-day Saints gathered in the name of reaching out to LGBTQ youth to help them find a better way forward than suicide.

With a playbill that included Imagine Dragons and Neon Trees, roughly 20,000 people packed into the ballpark at Utah Valley University.

Entertainer Alex Boye was the Emcee, and Troy Williams from Equality Utah was one of many speakers. Both men sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

1. How will we know if the mission of that festival was indeed successful?

2. About a week and a half before LOVELOUD happened, the LDS Church came out with a de facto endorsement of this whole festival. How did that impact, number one, the turnout, and the atmosphere that was there?

3. Where is the relationship between the LDS Church and the LGTBQ community headed?

See the video below for the extended interview with Boye and Williams.