Unified Police investigating drive-by shooting in Kearns

KEARNS – Unified Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place near 5789 W Lodestone Ave.

According to Unified Police, the shooting involved ‘4 suspects.’ No injuries have been reported.

Police say they believe the incident could be gang related based on a witness account.

The suspect’s vehicle is “possibly a new black/charcoal Dodge Caravan with the passenger side window broken out,” police said.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a red shirt.

If you have any information contact the Unified Police Department dispatch at 801.743.7000

