MILLCREEK – Two people died when two vehicles collided head-on in Millcreek early Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. at 4200 south and 700 east.

According to Unified Fire Authority, first responders attempted to extricate at least one of the victims of the accident. However both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released.