Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry one of two killed in New Jersey helicopter crash

MEDFORD, N.J. — Troy Gentry, half of the popular country music duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed Friday afternoon in a helicopter crash in New Jersey.

According to a statement posted on the band’s verified Twitter and Facebook accounts, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. in Medford, New Jersey.

Gentry, 50, was killed in the crash. LEX 18 reports a second, unidentified person was killed as well.

Eddie Montgomery, the second member of the duo, was not on board the helicopter.

“Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time,” the statement posted by the band concludes.

The duo was scheduled to perform Friday night at Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.