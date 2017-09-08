Makeup Artist, Julia Price, shows us how to clean out your makeup bag and transition your makeup from Summer to Fall. For more information about her visit juliapricemakeup.com or check her out on Instagram @makeupjuliap.
Transition your makeup from Summer to Fall
