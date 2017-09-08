Thousands of U.S. flights canceled due to Hurricane Irma; minimal effects at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of commercial airline flights are being canceled as Hurricane Irma moves through the Caribbean and approaches Florida.
Salt Lake City International Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said the storm will have minimal effects on those flying to and from Salt Lake City.
Those who are traveling to and from areas in the hurricane’s path need to check with their airline to get the latest updates on cancellations and rescheduling information.
“It’s always a good idea for passengers if they do have a loved one who’s coming from Florida or another area that’s affected by weather just to go online and make sure that their flight hasn’t been canceled or, if it has been canceled, just to see if there’s a change in time,” Volmer said.
Here are website links and telephone numbers for major airlines operating out of the U.S. with flights affected by the hurricane:
Alaska Airlines 1-800-252-7522
Allegiant Air 1-702-505-8888
American Airlines 1-800-433-7300
Delta Air Lines 1-800-221-1212
Frontier Airlines 1-801-401-9000
Hawaiian Airlines 1-800-367-5320
Jet Blue Airways 1-800-538-2583
Spirit Airlines 1-800-772-7117
Southwest Airlines 1-800-435-9792
Sun Country 1-800-359-6786
United Airlines 1-800-864-8331
Virgin America 1-877-359-8474