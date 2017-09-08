Thousands of U.S. flights canceled due to Hurricane Irma; minimal effects at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of commercial airline flights are being canceled as Hurricane Irma moves through the Caribbean and approaches Florida.

Salt Lake City International Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said the storm will have minimal effects on those flying to and from Salt Lake City.

Those who are traveling to and from areas in the hurricane’s path need to check with their airline to get the latest updates on cancellations and rescheduling information.

“It’s always a good idea for passengers if they do have a loved one who’s coming from Florida or another area that’s affected by weather just to go online and make sure that their flight hasn’t been canceled or, if it has been canceled, just to see if there’s a change in time,” Volmer said.

Here are website links and telephone numbers for major airlines operating out of the U.S. with flights affected by the hurricane:

Alaska Airlines 1-800-252-7522

Allegiant Air 1-702-505-8888

American Airlines 1-800-433-7300

Delta Air Lines 1-800-221-1212

Frontier Airlines 1-801-401-9000

Hawaiian Airlines 1-800-367-5320

Jet Blue Airways 1-800-538-2583

Spirit Airlines 1-800-772-7117

Southwest Airlines 1-800-435-9792

Sun Country 1-800-359-6786

United Airlines 1-800-864-8331

Virgin America 1-877-359-8474