Hearts 4 Paws: Adopt Oscar and Rosie

This Friday you've got a bonded pair brother and sister two-year-old poodles mixes. They are non-shedding, kennel trained, current on vaccinations and microchipped.

They were originally rescued out of a hoarding situation adopted out of the shelter as a bonded pair then came to us as an owner surrender because they were being kenneled 10 to 14 hours a day.

Oscar is the male with the ears up and he's very outgoing and will jump in anybody's lap for attention. Rosie is the little girl ears down she's more Reserves appears to have been abused. She a very shy and will try to run away but if you give her a few days she will be just as loving as Oscar. However, she is Tiny enough to squeeze through the smallest space and needs a very secure backyard. Both dogs are spayed, neutered, microchipped, current on their vaccinations. We recommend them be adopted to a family with children 8 and up. They are good with other dogs. They are not good with cats they will chase them. We are adopting them as a bonded pair at a special price of $200 for the pair. Anyone interested could go to our website fill out an application to adopt will arrange a private meeting greet. hearts4paws.org As always we are looking for foster homes or donating, it is tax deductible donations to help us cover medical expenses. We just had a liver shunt surgery on a dog.