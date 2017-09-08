Chili Verde

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 1/2 pounds tomatillos

1 garlic head, not peeled, halved

2 jalapeños, seeds and ribs removed, chopped

2 Anaheim or Poblano chiles

1 bunch cilantro leaves, cleaned and chopped

3 1/2 to 4 pounds pork shoulder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil

2 yellow onions, chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 Tbsp of chopped fresh oregano or 1 Tbsp of dried oregano

2 1/2 cups chicken stockSeason the pork with salt and pepper and place in a roasting pan. Cover with foil and roast in a 280 F preheated oven for around 4 hours or until tender. Can also cook in a slow cooker for 4 to 6 hrs.

Remove papery husks from tomatillos and rinse well. Cut in half and place cut side down, along with garlic head cut side down, on a foil-lined baking sheet.

Place under a broiler for about 5-7 minutes to lightly blacken the skin. Remove from oven, let cool enough to handle.

Roast the chilies over a gas burner or a broiler, turning regularly until blackened all around. Transfer to a bowl and cover with foil. Allow to steam for 5 minutes.

Remove charred skin, cut and remove seed and veins, chop roughly. Place tomatillos, skins included, into blender.

Remove the roasted garlic cloves from their skins, add them to the blender. Add chopped peppers and cilantro to the blender.

Pulse until all ingredients are finely chopped and mixed.

In a pot over medium heat, add some of the fat from the pork and sauté the onions and garlic until tender. Add the pureed tomatillo sauce, oregano and chicken stock.

Bring to a boil and lower temperature to simmer.

Remove pork from the oven and dice into one inch squares. Add pork to simmering sauce and cook for another 15 to 20 minutes. Serve hot.