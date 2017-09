Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 English muffins or thinwich sandwich thins, split

1/2 cup softened cream cheese

2 teaspoons honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Fruit Topping Ideas

Fresh berries

Banana slices

Mango chunks

Toasted coconut, for garnish (optional)

In a small bowl, mix cream cheese, honey, and vanilla together.

Serve the muffins or thins as is or toasted. Divide and spread cream cheese mixture onto each slice. Top with desired fruit toppings. Sprinkle with coconut, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Jamba Juice