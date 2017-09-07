Man jailed for kidnapping woman and child in SLC, police say

VERNAL, Utah — A man was booked into the Uintah County Jail Monday in connection with a kidnapping that began in Salt Lake City and ended in the unincorporated community of Tridell, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

Domingo Diego Jose, 27, faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and child kidnapping. Jose is accused of kidnapping and her small child on Monday.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers began receiving periodic 911 calls early Monday afternoon from a woman who sounded distressed. As the dispatchers tried to gather information from the woman, the woman would hang up.

“Dispatchers continued trying to make contact with the female and through several short contacts was able to obtain bits and pieces of information from the woman. The woman didn’t know where she was, but believed she was somewhere around Vernal,” the statement said.

Deputies began searching a variety of areas in Uintah County and were eventually led to a location in Tridell. A Bureau of Indian Affairs officer made contact with Jose and the woman. The woman and the child were then taken to a hospital for treatment, and Jose was booked into jail on a $300,000 cash bail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned Jose assaulted the woman in Salt Lake City prior to the kidnapping.