Game Day Grub: Jalapeno Poppers

Chef Casey Bowthorpe from Harmons shows us how to make some delicious jalapeno poppers, along with some dips to spice up your taste buds while watching the BYU vs Utah game.

Roasted Jalapeno Poppers with Red and Blue Sauces

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients:

12 jalapenos

2 packages cream cheese, room temp

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper

½ pound bacon, cooked and diced small

¼ cup raspberry jelly

¼ cup blueberry jelly

2 tablespoons water, divided

1 tablespoon honey, divided

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425°

Cut jalapenos in half lengthwise and removes seeds. Lay out evenly on a sheet tray.

In a food processor, combine the cream cheese, onion and garlic powders, and salt and pepper. Once smooth, add the diced bacon and pulse a few times. Transfer mixture to a piping bag.

Pipe filling into the jalapenos until just full; if the jalapenos are too full the cheese mixture will just spill out. When all the jalapenos are filled, place in oven to roast for 20 minutes. When finished let rest at least 5 minutes.

While the jalapenos are roasting make the sauces. Mix ¼ cup of raspberry jelly with one tablespoon water and ½ tablespoon honey. Repeat the same process with the blueberry jelly.

Notes: If jalapenos are tipping on the tray pour a little bit of salt under them to help keep their balance.

Blue Cheese Dip

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ cup milk

1 ½ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon celery seeds

½ pound blue cheese, Crumbled

1⁄3 to ½ cup blue corn chips, ground fine

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Heat oil in a sauce pot over medium heat, add garlic and let sweat about one minute. Add in milk, sour cream, and celery seeds and bring to a simmer. Turn heat off and gently stir in the blue cheese until it melts. Pour into a blender and add ground chips, salt and pepper and blend until smooth. Let rest about a minute and blend one more time. Making sure all the chips have absorbed.

Red Bean and Cheese Dip

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1/3 cup pancetta, diced

1 small onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 - 15 ounce can red pinto beans

1 cup cheddar, grated

¼ cup yogurt

2 tablespoon lime juice

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

In a skillet over medium-high heat, cook the pancetta until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate, and drain all but about 2 tablespoons fat out of the pan. Add in onion and let cook for about two minutes. Add garlic and let cook for 2 more minutes. Stir in cumin, chili powder, and beans cooking for 5 minutes.

Pour beans into a food processor or blender and puree. Add the cheese, yogurt, lime juice, cayenne, salt and pepper and puree until combined.