Evacuation order lifted for homes affected by Uintah Fire; residents asked to pack ‘ready bag’

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Officials have lifted the evacuation orders for all homes affected by the Uintah Fire Thursday, but residents are asked to pack a “ready bag.”

Officials in Weber County said Thursday the evacuation order was lifted for all homeowners effective as of 7 p.m., but firefighters will be in the area for at least 10 more days.

Residents are asked to abide by three conditions, according to Weber County:

Residents must have a “ready bag” so that they can leave their home in 30 minutes if the need arises.

Road blocks will be in place until 6AM allowing residents only.

Residents must register with CodeRed for notifications.

County officials said residents will need to show proof of their address to access the area.

Earlier Thursday, officials said the Uintah Fire is 85 percent contained after burning an estimated 619 acres.

