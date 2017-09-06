Students, driver injured in school bus crash in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — At least six students suffered injuries and a bus driver was taken to a hospital after a crash in Juab County Wednesday involving a school bus.

Rick Robbins, Juab County Superintendent, said six children were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a truck between Nephi and Levan. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 3:40 p.m.

He said one of the children suffered a broken arm but did not have specific details about the nature and extent of the other injuries. The ages of the children who were injured were not immediately clear.

The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital in Nephi. His condition is unknown at this time.

The other children riding the bus were taken to bus stops, and as of about 4 p.m. those students were making their way home, Robbins said.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.