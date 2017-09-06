LDS Church issues statement on preparations for Hurricane Irma

SALT LAKE CITY — As Hurricane Irma hits Puerto Rico and moves toward other communities, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says they are taking steps to help members in the affected areas prepare.

In a statement issued Wednesday night, the LDS Church says they’ve instructed members and missionaries to seek shelter and prepare supplies.

The LDS Church also states that missionaries in affected areas have been or will be moved to other locations as necessary. Preparations are already underway for relief efforts.

The full statement as provided by the LDS Church is below:

“As this serious hurricane has approached the Caribbean and continues in its path west and north, we have taken important steps to prepare. Members and missionaries have been given instruction on seeking shelter, gathering food and water and preparing for the days ahead. As necessary, missionaries have been or will be moved to other locations. As it has for other disasters, the Church is monitoring this situation closely and preparing to respond with relief and recovery efforts as soon as possible. During this critical time, the people of these regions are in our thoughts and prayers.”