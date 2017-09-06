Greek Turkey Tacos

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 lb. ground turkey

1/2 red or white onion, diced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt

1/2 large cucumber, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried dill

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

8-10 corn or small whole wheat tortillas

1 large tomato, chopped

1/2 cup lettuce, shredded

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Cook turkey and onion with garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, thyme, oregano, no salt seasoning and pepper until the turkey is no longer pink.

In a medium bowl, mix together the yogurt, cucumber, garlic, dill, lemon juice, no salt seasoning and pepper.

To serve, divide the turkey mixture in each tortilla. Top with some of the yogurt mixture, tomatoes and lettuce. Serve immediately.

