Greek Turkey Tacos

Posted 12:13 pm, September 6, 2017, by and

 

1 tablespoon canola oil
1 lb. ground turkey
1/2 red or white onion, diced
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1/2 large cucumber, diced
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon dried dill
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
8-10 corn or small whole wheat tortillas
1 large tomato, chopped
1/2 cup lettuce, shredded
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Cook turkey and onion with garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, thyme, oregano, no salt seasoning and pepper until the turkey is no longer pink.
In a medium bowl, mix together the yogurt, cucumber, garlic, dill, lemon juice, no salt seasoning and pepper.

To serve, divide the turkey mixture in each tortilla. Top with some of the yogurt mixture, tomatoes and lettuce. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute

 

  • Recipes

    Ground Turkey Sloppy Joes

  • Recipes

    Chipotle Beef Tacos

  • Recipes

    Mexican Black Bean Burgers

  • Recipes

    Super Duper Beef Nachos

  • Recipes

    Cheesy Meatballs

  • Recipes

    Chicken Cilantro Lime Pasta Salad

  • Recipes

    Tuna Stuffed Tomatoes

  • Recipes

    Shrimp and Macaroni Salad

  • Recipes

    Blackened Chicken with Wild Rice

  • Recipes

    Red Beans and Rice

  • Recipes

    Chicken and Vegetable Curry

  • Recipes

    Turkey and Hummus Lettuce Wraps

  • The Place

    Have you tried spiralized veggies? Here are 3 recipes that you will love