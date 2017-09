Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- With six games left in the regular season, Real Salt Lake hopes to finish strong.

They visit Vancouver on Saturday. RSL's defense has been lights out since the beginning of July. They've given up only four goals over their last five games.

Justen Glad missed the first half of the season, but has returned to make sure RSL, unlike a year ago, gets themselves into the playoffs.