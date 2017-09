Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Non-profit, Operation Underground Railroad will be having a 5k and 10k run in efforts of fighting human trafficking and sex trafficking victims around the world.

O.U.R. Director of Aftercare Jessica Mass tells us about their recent operation in South America and aftercare mission in Mexico.

The Railroad Run

September 9th

9AM-12PM

5K run and 10K run begins at the Shops at Riverwoods

There will be gift bags, free massages and activities for the kids.

To sign up , click here