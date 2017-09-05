Best Fall Hikes to go on!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Magazine and Hiking Enthusiasts Natalie Simpson, her boyfriend Bryan and their dog Frank have gone on a hike every day for the last year and have lost weight and gotten physically fit in the process. As they approach they're one year mark this month, Natalie talks about the best hikes to go on this Fall, including family and dog-friendly ones. For more information go to saltlakemagazine.com.

Here are some of Natalie's suggestions:

1. Cassidy Arch, Capitol Reef N.P.

2. Lower Calf Creek, Grand Staircase-Escalante N.M.

3. Desolation Lake, Millcreek Canyon

4. Little Wild Horse Canyon, Goblin Valley S.P.

5. Fifth Water Hot Springs, Diamond Fork Canyon