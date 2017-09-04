Local ‘dreamers’ nervous about President Trump ending DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – So-called ‘Dreamers’ are on edge as they await a decision from President Donald Trump that could end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Many fear the reality is they could lose their jobs or face deportation.

Ciriac Alvarez left Morelos, Mexico 17 years ago and has called Utah home ever since. The 22-year old recently graduated from the University of Utah in Political Science and is an advocate for immigrant rights. She credits the DACA for her success. It’s a temporary program President Obama adopted in 2012. Undocumented children or dreamers are given two-year work permits and a reprieve from

“There are over 9000 of us who have benefitted from the DACA program,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez and many of her friends are waiting for a decision from President. He’s expected to make an announcement on Tuesday. Sources tell CNN Trump will give Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution.

“Knowing that their permits may expire is really disheartening because I know how much it’s helped me,” said Alvarez.

Representative Angela Romero (D-SLC) joined other lawmakers in writing a letter to Utah’s congressional delegation asking them to protect the hundreds of thousands of dreamers.

“Many of these young people have been here the majority of their life. This is the only place they know,” said Romero.

Senator Hatch issued a statement saying he has asked President Trump not to rescind DACA and that he will work with congress to pass meaningful immigration reform.

“He was one of the first authors of the original Dream Act and then we kinda saw him go a different direction. So, my hope is he is committed to the Dream Act,” said Romero.