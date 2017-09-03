Cottonwood Heights officer shoots juvenile following car chase

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are still investigating an overnight officer involved shooting.

According to the Sgt. Brandon Shearer, a Cottonwood Heights sergeant fired his gun at a male juvenile after a car chase.

1300 south was closed by the I-15 overpass as well as northbound and southbound on-ramps, but they have now been re-opened

The suspect in the chase crashed on the freeway then ran, say Salt Lake City police. That’s around the time that the officer opened fire.

According to Cottonwood Heights Police, the suspect was African American and a gun was recovered from him at the scene.

Police couldn’t offer any details about how the chase started.

The involved officer has been placed on routine administrative leave during the investigation.

Cottonwood Heights Police department says the suspect is in stable condition and is expected to survive.