This week Steve Oldfield takes a look at the anniversary release of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" as well as his two picks for the best movies of this summer: "Dunkirk" and "Wonder Woman".
At the movies: Celebrating a sci-fi classic and the best films of summer
-
At the Movies: ‘Dunkirk’
-
At the Movies: ‘Wonder Woman’
-
Spider-Man: Homecoming’ swings to big box office opening
-
‘Six Million Dollar Man’ actor Richard Anderson dies at 91
-
Regal Cinemas will show these kids’ movies for $1 this summer
-
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Valerian’ and ‘Dunkirk’
-
Utah couple injured by bison while on boardwalk at Yellowstone National Park
-
Grief counselors assist students after 3 people killed in shooting near Sandy elementary school
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Captain Underpants’ and ‘Love, Kennedy’
-
Incredible travel deals to Disneyland this fall!
-
-
Summer concerts you don’t want to miss in Utah
-
Family issues statement after victims in Idaho homicide identified as Ogden residents
-
‘Wonder Woman’ sequel is a go