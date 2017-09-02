Man killed in crash in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — a 65-year-old man suffered fatal injuries Saturday after crashing a scooter on Highway 89.

According to North Salt Lake Police, the crash happened around 12 p.m. on Highway 89 just south of 2600 South. The speed limit in that area is 45 mph.

The man was traveling south in the far west lane when it appears he lost control of the vehicle.

“It appears at this time, a lot of it’s under investigation, but it appears no other vehicles were involved,” said Cpl. Carlson of North Salt Lake Police.

It was not immediately clear what caused the man to crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. It does not appear he was wearing a helmet.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of his family.