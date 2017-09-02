5.3-magnitude earthquake reported east of Soda Springs, Idaho; tremor felt in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns reported feeling a shake Saturday night, and the US Geological Survey confirms a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck east of Soda Springs, Idaho just before 6 p.m.

Later Saturday, the USGS reported six aftershocks in the area with magnitudes ranging from 3.2 to 4.1.

The USGS also later added a listing for a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in the area, which hit just about 2 minutes before the 5.3-magnitude quake.

The 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck about 17 miles east of Soda Springs, Idaho, which is in Caribou County.

A Dispatcher at the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office says they received many calls about the earthquake, but they have not received any reports of injury or damage as of about 6:30 p.m.

Fox 13 News received several calls and messages from Utahns around the Wasatch Front who felt the shaking just before 6 p.m., but none of the calls from Utahns reported damage or injury.

