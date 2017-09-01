Recipe: Brioche French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Roy from Bake 360 shared his recipe for Brioche French Toast. To see other menu items at Bake 360 go here.

BAKE 360`s Brioche French Toast

Prepare crepe batter

1 cup cake flour

2 eggs

½ cup half & half

½ cup whole milk

¼ tsp salt

3 tbsp. sugar

3 tbsp. butter, melted

Mix together in blender

Prepare spiced syrup

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

3 cloves

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

Toast spices in a sauce pan. Add water and sugar, bring to a boil and remove from heat.

Mascarpone Cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup mascarpone

3 tbsp. sugar

In a mixer, whip until soft peaks

Dip sliced brioche in crepe batter and grill. Top with mascarpone cream, fresh berries and spiced syrup.