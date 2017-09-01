Recipe: Brioche French Toast

Chef Roy from Bake 360 shared his recipe for Brioche French Toast. To see other menu items at Bake 360 go here.
BAKE 360`s Brioche French Toast
Prepare crepe batter
1 cup cake flour
2 eggs
½ cup half & half
½ cup whole milk
¼ tsp salt
3 tbsp. sugar
3 tbsp. butter, melted
Mix together in blender
Prepare spiced syrup
2 cups sugar
2 cups water
3 cloves
1 star anise
1 cinnamon stick
Toast spices in a sauce pan. Add water and sugar, bring to a boil and remove from heat.
Mascarpone Cream
2 cups heavy whipping cream
¼ cup mascarpone
3 tbsp. sugar
In a mixer, whip until soft peaks
Dip sliced brioche in crepe batter and grill. Top with mascarpone cream, fresh berries and spiced syrup.