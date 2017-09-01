Hearts 4 Paws: Gator the Chihuahua Yorkie mix needs a forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gator is a four and a half-year-old Chihuahua Yorkie mix. He absolutely loves children and must go into a home with children. He will use a doggie door but is also potty pad trained. He is 10 to 12 pounds and is good with cats, kids, and other dogs. His adoption fee is $200. He comes neutered, micro-chipped, and is current on all of his vaccinations. Anyone interested in him can go to their website www.hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

Adoption Event

Where: West Valley Petco

When: Saturday, September 2nd 1:00 - 5:00 pm.

More info: www.hearts4paws.orgThey are also accepting donations for a dog that was rescued that is going in tomorrow for a liver shunt surgery an expense to us of $3,000, Donations can be made on our website or in person or directly to the vet's office which is Cottonwood Animal Hospital.