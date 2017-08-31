Utah County woman arrested for conspiring to kill father of her children
PROVO, Utah – Police have arrested a Utah County woman for allegedly conspiring to kill the father of her children.
Authorities said Cindy Riggins asked a friend to help her locate a killer for hire.
That friend alerted police.
Detectives said Riggins attempted to hire a man to kill the father of her children and offered money and methamphetamine as payment.
Riggins was booked into the Utah County Jail for criminal conspiracy.
40.233844 -111.658534