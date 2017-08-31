Recipe: Breakfast Burrito Wraps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness Expert Mimi Sinclair took us step-by-step through the process of weekday meal prepping. She shared two of her favorite recipes with us.

Breakfast Burrito Wraps

Ingredients:

1 medium Sweet Potato or Yam, cooked

1 pound ground chicken

12 eggs

2 Tablespoons of Taco Seasoning

10 wheat tortillas

Additional Toppings: salsa, cheddar cheese, avocado, black beans

Cooking Directions:

1. Mash sweet potato.

2. Bring a lightly oiled pan to medium-high heat. Add ground chicken and brown. Add in taco seasoning.

3. Add mashed sweet potato and eggs. Stir until eggs have set to a soft scramble. Remove from heat.

4. Place egg/sweet potato mixture in a tortilla and top with additional toppings.

5. Enjoy!