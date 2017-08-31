Recipe: Breakfast Burrito Wraps

Fitness Expert Mimi Sinclair took us step-by-step through the process of weekday meal prepping. She shared two of her favorite recipes with us.
Breakfast Burrito Wraps
Ingredients:
1 medium Sweet Potato or Yam, cooked
1 pound ground chicken
12 eggs
2 Tablespoons of Taco Seasoning
10 wheat tortillas
Additional Toppings: salsa, cheddar cheese, avocado, black beans
Cooking Directions:
1. Mash sweet potato.
2. Bring a lightly oiled pan to medium-high heat. Add ground chicken and brown. Add in taco seasoning.
3. Add mashed sweet potato and eggs. Stir until eggs have set to a soft scramble. Remove from heat.
4. Place egg/sweet potato mixture in a tortilla and top with additional toppings.
5. Enjoy!