Men accused of trying to hold up bar during police retirement party

WOODLAWN, Md. – Two would-be armed robbers bungled an attempt to rip off a Maryland bar when they walked into police retirement party Tuesday evening, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The officers were celebrating the career of a veteran sergeant at Monaghan’s Pub in Woodlawn when Joseph McInnis III, 21, and Tyree McCoy, 22, walked in around 5:30 p.m., according to the paper. The masked duo allegedly demanded money from the register and ran out.

Several off-duty officers followed them down the street and arrested McInnis and McCoy not far from the pub. Both face charges of armed robbery, theft and related offenses.

“I’m sure that they weren’t planning on there being a large room filled with police officers,” Baltimore County police Officer Jennifer Peach told WBAL.

Bar owner Jack Milani told The Baltimore Sun he was surprised anyone would target Monaghan’s, which is located across the street from a police precinct.

“It’s kind of odd you would even attempt it,” Milani told the paper. “[Officers] are always in here. There was a decent amount of them.”