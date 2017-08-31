Fox 13 partners with American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

SALT LAKE CITY — Fox 13 News is partnering with the Utah chapter of the American Red Cross for a telethon on Friday, Sept.1, to raise money to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Phone lines will be open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Viewers will be able to make donations over the phone and via text message. Donations may also be made online, here.

“Time and time again, Utahns have shown compassion and support for disaster victims during a time of need,” said Fox 13 News Director Marc Sternfield. “The recovery from Hurricane Harvey is going to take sustained support and we want to do whatever we can to help.”