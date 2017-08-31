Flat Iron Steak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. flat iron steaks (4 steaks)

2 cups beef or chicken broth

3 tablespoons butter

2 cups couscous

1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 lemons, zest and juice

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt & Pepper to taste

Season the steaks with salt and pepper on each side. In a large greased skillet or grill up to medium high heat, cook steaks on both sides to desired doneness. Let the steak rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes.

In a large saucepan, bring beef or chicken broth to a boil. Stir in couscous, butter, salt and pepper. Cover; remove the pan from heat. Let stand covered for 5 minutes. Fluff couscous mixture with a fork. Stir in parsley, lemon zest and juice. Taste; add additional salt and pepper to taste.

Thinly slice steak. Serve immediately with Lemon Parsley Couscous.

Beef Grilling Tips from UT Beef Council

-Choose the right cut. Go for tender cuts that can be cooked quickly on high heat such as Top Loin (New York), Ribeye, Top Blade (Flat Iron), Tenderloin and Sirloin.

-Look for Choice quality grade beef. It has more marbling and will result in a more tender and juicy steak.

-Have your steaks cut to about 1 ½ inches in thickness. This allows for a good sear and will help to not overcook the steak.

-Marinating is great for less tender cuts such as the Flank or Tri-Tip. Be sure to marinate at least six hours for tenderness. Include acidic ingredients (citrus juice or flavored vinegar) or natural enzymes (ginger or pineapple).

-Make sure that your grill is clean, well-oiled, and hot.

-Use tongs, and an instant read thermometer. Let rest after cooking for at least 5 minutes. Toss back on the grill to warm back up for 30 seconds or so.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council