Brand new Macey’s store in Murray

Macey's has opened a brand new location in Murray at 5632 South and 900 East! The new location boasts loads of high-end offerings like a full restaurant section with a customizable pizza bar and oven. The store also features locally grown produce from farms around Utah. And don't forget the Kong Kone! You can now get Pineapple and Raspberry Dole Whip as you shop. To find a location near you go to maceys.com

5632 South 900 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84121

Mon-Sat:

6 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Sun:

6 a.m. - 12 a.m.

801-262-0177