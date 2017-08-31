Body found in Emery County, abandoned vehicle located about 5 miles away

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in Emery County recovered the body of an Oregon woman after a tourist in the area spotted the remains on a remote dirt road.

According to a press release from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased is identified as 82-year-old Marlene Clark of Oregon.

Police were called Wednesday by a man who found the body near the Mussentuchit Sand Dune. The man said he was in the area taking photographs when he spotted the woman in the road. He did not go near the remains but instead drove back to the nearest town to report the finding.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene and found no signs indicating foul play. They located plastic grocery bags near the woman that contained a cell phone, ID, credit cards and cash as well as food and water. Police also found the keys to a vehicle.

A search of the area located a vehicle about 5 miles away. The vehicle appeared to have become stuck in a wash during flash flooding that occurred in the area recently, the press release states.

The remains have been taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Officer to determine the cause of death.