UDOT re-opens ramps to Foothill Drive near Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- Four months of traffic delays and frustrated drivers came to an end Wednesday night when UDOT reopened the ramps to Foothill Drive at the mouth of Parleys canyon.

"As school is back in session, football is starting, our crews kind of made it their personal challenge to get the ramps open in time for the first football game," said John Gleason, a spokesman for UDOT.

The Utes kickoff their first home game on Thursday evening, and Foothill Drive is one of the main corridors to reach campus.

But it also sits at the mouth of Parleys Canyon, and the closures, at times, have backed up traffic on both I-80 and I-215.

"There will be some nighttime lane restrictions, but the majority of the big ramp closures that have been impacting people for the last three months, those are over and done with," Gleason said.

The work on the ramps included repairing aging bridges and adding a merge lane to improve safety.