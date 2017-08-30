Turkey and Hummus Lettuce Wraps

4 large iceberg lettuce leaves (outside of the head)
4 tablespoons hummus (any flavor)
1/2 cucumber, diced
1/2 tomato, diced, juiced
4 slices lean turkey lunchmeat
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper
Toothpicks
Lay the lettuce leaves out on the counter. Divide the hummus on each, spreading it out to the edges. In a small bowl, mix the cucumbers and tomatoes with no salt seasoning and pepper. Divide and layer the turkey, cucumbers and tomatoes on each lettuce leaf. Roll up. Secure with toothpicks. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute