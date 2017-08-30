Turkey and Hummus Lettuce Wraps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 large iceberg lettuce leaves (outside of the head)

4 tablespoons hummus (any flavor)

1/2 cucumber, diced

1/2 tomato, diced, juiced

4 slices lean turkey lunchmeat

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

Toothpicks

Lay the lettuce leaves out on the counter. Divide the hummus on each, spreading it out to the edges. In a small bowl, mix the cucumbers and tomatoes with no salt seasoning and pepper. Divide and layer the turkey, cucumbers and tomatoes on each lettuce leaf. Roll up. Secure with toothpicks. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute