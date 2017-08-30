Link: Best Friends Animal Society helps pets affected by Hurricane Harvey
-
Utah sends help to Texas after Hurricane Harvey
-
Utahns step up to collect and transport donations to Harvey victims
-
Utahns working to help Harvey victims in Texas and here at home
-
Moving photo of doctor sending wife, daughter to safety before Hurricane Harvey goes viral
-
Hurricane Harvey makes landfall near Rockport, Texas with max winds of 130 mph
-
-
Hurricane Harvey, hours from landfall, is dangerous Category 4 storm
-
Houston knew it was at risk of flooding. Why didn’t the city evacuate?
-
BYU ‘in discussions with all parties’ regarding Saturday’s scheduled game in Houston vs LSU
-
Utah doctors and first responders on Disaster Medical Assistance Team deploy to Texas
-
Fire destroys home during Harvey — but a Virgin Mary statue survived
-
-
Animal advocates remind Utahns about deadly dangers of leaving pets in hot cars
-
President Trump on Harvey: ‘a long and difficult road’
-
Houston’s ‘Mattress Mack’ opens furniture-filled stores to flood victims