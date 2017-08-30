Head Back-to-School in style with Staples

Tanya Porter from Staples showed us the biggest trends in kids gear for the new school year. Staples can help parents save time and money on their kids’ supply lists with the Scan My List app, which allows parents to upload a photo of their child’s list to the Staples app and leave it to a Staples associate to fill their cart with best in category items. Parents can also shop and order everything online and then pick it up at the store. To find the Staples near you go to Staples.com
