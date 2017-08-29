Wildfire burning in the Summerwood area in foothills above Bountiful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOUNTIFUL, Utah - A wildfire is burning in the foothills above Bountiful in the area above Highland Oaks Drive. The fire is in the Summerwood area, and police are asking anyone except emergency responders to stay clear of the area.

There are no evacuations ordered yet, but Bountiful police are telling people who live in the Summerwood area to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

The fire is burning east of the foothills, and wasn't threatening homes as of 5:30 p.m.

Crews are actively fighting the fire, but it is in very difficult terrain.