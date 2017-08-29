× Taylorsville High students injured after electronic device explodes in backpack

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – A small electric device exploded in a Taylorsville High School student’s backpack leaving at least four students with minor injuries Tuesday.

The Granite School District said two students had minor burns and two other students had minor injuries from inhalation.

All the students were treated at the scene and released back to class.

Classes are continuing as scheduled.

Authorities have not confirmed the type of small electronic device that exploded.