Police swarm elementary school with a motorcycle, K-9 and high fives for everyone

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The South Jordan Police Department gathered in force at Monte Vista Elementary School Tuesday morning, but there was nothing dangerous happening.

They were armed with jokes and cool props to impress the students and get their attention for a lesson about safety.

"Anytime you can add something like a motorcycle or a dog that's always fun for the kids," Monte Vista Principal Meredith Doleac said.

Police Officer Nathan Thompson brought his K-9 partner Zeppelin to the assembly. Zeppelin behaved himself and played with a tennis ball while Thompson described the amazing things the dog can do.