Nuns with guns: Sister act attempts to rob bank

Posted 8:18 am, August 29, 2017, by , Updated at 08:30AM, August 29, 2017

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Penn. — Two women dressed as nuns tried to hold up a bank in the Poconos, police told WNEP.

According to police, the sister act, dressed in religious robs, showed tellers a handgun but left without taking anything Monday afternoon.

In a Hail Mary play, one of the tellers activated the automatic alarm and successfully scared off the two women, police told WNEP.

It’s unclear if the two women took off in a vehicle or on foot.

The bank remained closed since Monday afternoon.

