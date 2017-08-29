Jordan River Commission encourages public to tap into community gem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY – Some say the Jordan River is an untapped resource that is underutilized.

The Jordan River Commission invited the public Tuesday to come see for themselves what the unique river has to offer at the “Get into the river festival.”

Over the years, appreciation for the 51 mile long river has run dry.

“Sometimes it`s been neglected even on occasion abused,” Soren Simonsen, executive director Jordan River Commission said.

His team has worked with 16 communities across the state to reawaken the beauty of the Jordan River. Thanks to 18-thousand hours of service from volunteers who have helped with 30 restoration projects, there are 45 miles of paved trails, parks and boating access, just to name a few.

“It can and should be the ribbon that ties our communities together,” Alan Matheson, executive director of Department of Environmental Quality said.

In West Valley City, little ones did some exploring along the river with their teacher. In West Jordan, cyclists, rollerbladers and runners hit the pavement. Every month, 15,000 people use the parkway.

“I use the trail every single day, 5 days a week. I take my lunch doing this,” Kathy Rohlfing said. “It’s just a good safe trail.”

Leaders encourage the community to take in this local treasure by attending the “Get Into the River Festival” this Friday.

For more information about the 30-day celebration, click here.