Five people face rioting and other charges after large fight in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY – West Valley City police arrested five people early in the morning of Sunday August 27, after a fight involving approximately 30 people.

The fight took place at 3571 S. Redwood Road and police responded to reports of a large fight around 4:14 a.m.

Arriving officers observed several people punching each other and otherwise participating in what charging documents describe as a “riot.”

At least one person suffered a head injury and there was property damage to a business in the Redwood Shopping Center.

Police said all of the suspects were extremely intoxicated and belligerent towards police.

Officers arrested Amanwil Kuthpiny Mayar Mayar, Daniel Salah Thomas, Jewel Dion Peterson, Simon Hakim Paul Tomas, and Woul Akuie Koyom.

They face multiple charges including riot causing bodily injury and property damage, assault on a peace officer, interference with arresting officer, assault, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and intoxication.