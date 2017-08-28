Popular high school coach who died of meningitis tested positive for West Nile Virus

MIDVALE – Hillcrest High School football coach Cazzie Brown, who died Sunday night of bacterial meningitis had also been diagnosed with West Nile Virus, family members told Fox 13.

The family members told Fox 13 that doctors told them Brown had tested positive for West Nile, and it may have added to his death.

Brown died after a short illness. He went to the emergency room Wednesday after experiencing complications from his thyroid.

A family spokesperson said his condition quickly deteriorated, when the bacterial meningitis spread to his brain.

Brown had been on life support since Thursday, according to his family.

He was currently coaching the Huskies, but has coached at several other schools.

West Nile Virus can lead to Meningitis. The Salt Lake Health Department website indicates that 36 % of West Nile Virus cases lead to Meningitis.