One killed in crash on I-15 in Orem near Lindon

OREM, Utah – One man in his 70s has died in a crash on I-15 northbound in Orem near Lindon.

Officials said the driver went across all lanes of traffic and crashed into the median.

Authorities did not say what led to the accident.

The name of the person involved has not been released.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.