LDS Temple in Houston threatened by floodwaters, Temple Presidency asks for prayers

HOUSTON – The Cypress Creek has risen about twenty feet and water is now at the level of the front fountain of the Houston, Texas LDS Temple, according to the Temple Presidency.

An update on the temple and a request for prayers was posted on the Facebook page of Friends of Houston South Stake.

It said an ancillary building has already taken on water.

The Temple Presidency said its prayers are with everyone facing the unprecedented weather conditions and asked for a “special petition to the Lord.”

“Although we do not think that the temple itself is in any imminent danger, we feel that it would be appropriate to invite our temple family to unite our faith and prayers as we send a special petition to the Lord to stay the rain enough that the waters might start to subside.”

Faithfully,

The Temple Presidency