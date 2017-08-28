First day of Kindergarten bittersweet, even in a brand new school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY - The building is brand new, but the emotions experienced by parents and kids as Alta View Elementary School welcomed kindergartners were universal.

"I have to leave so I don't cry," Kari Webb said after dropping off her youngest child, Caleb.

Alta View is the latest construction project funded by a $250 million bond approved by voters in 2010. As students entered the school, they could see construction workers completing work in the parking lot and playground areas.

Kellan Toone said he was excited for Kindergarten, and he would only miss his Mom, Claire, "a little."

Claire Toone said she was trying hard to keep a stiff upper lip.

"I have a little twinge of sadness, but also a lot of delight for him and delight for me to be able to have a couple of hours to hurry and get something done."